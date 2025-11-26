MUSCAT: AB Energy, a local Omani clean energy technology company, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Wuxi Longmax Technology, a China-based renewable energy solutions provider, to support the development, manufacture and assembly of mobile solar power plants in the Sultanate of Oman.

Muscat-based AB Energy — founded in 2024 by well-known Omani tech entrepreneur Abdullah al Saidi, who helped co-found InnoTech as well as Nafath Renewable Energy — specialises in renewable energy solutions integrated with advanced thermal energy storage, mobile solar systems and microgrids.

Wuxi Longmax, headquartered in Jiangsu, China, is globally recognised for developing mobile, containerised solar power systems and off-grid energy technologies designed for remote and rapid-deployment applications. The company has a presence in over 50 countries worldwide, along with a manufacturing facility in Malaysia.

Announcing the agreement in a post, Al Saidi, CEO of AB Energy, said: “The partnership aims to develop, assemble and deploy Mobile Solar Container systems in Oman and a number of regional markets, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Yemen, and Rwanda”.

He further added: “The joint vision also includes the establishment of a local assembly line in Oman during the coming phases, which will enhance in-country value (ICV) and contribute to the transfer of modern knowledge and technologies to the Omani market”.

Significantly, the proposed venture will be the first of its kind in Oman to focus on the local manufacture and assembly of mobile solar power plants. Typically housed in standard shipping containers, these systems are emerging as efficient and flexible solutions for delivering clean electricity to remote or temporary locations. Designed for rapid deployment, these “solar-in-a-box” units integrate all essential power-generation and storage components into a compact, transportable structure.

At the core of each system is a deployable solar photovoltaic (PV) array, mounted on foldable or retractable frames that allow for quick setup and dismantling. The solar modules feed into an integrated energy storage system installed within the container, ensuring continuous power supply even when sunlight is limited — making the units suitable for round-the-clock operation.

Al Saidi stated: “This partnership represents a qualitative step in accelerating the adoption of clean energy solutions, providing innovative alternatives for industrial and remote areas; and supporting national and regional efforts towards a more sustainable energy future”.

Earlier this year, AB Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding with OQGN, the majority state-owned operator of Oman’s gas transportation system, to develop zero-emission thermal heating solutions using sand-based energy storage technologies. As part of the collaboration, AB Energy is exploring sustainable solutions to enhance energy efficiency in processing operations.

