More than 80 companies and institutions have joined the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s (MoIAT) Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI).

Launched in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) at the World Government Summit 2023 to drive digitalisation and sustainability in industry, the first-of-its-kind framework aims to advance the national industrial sector.

The ITTI measures the digital maturity and sustainability of factories, formulating a roadmap for industrial transformation. The index’s categories are aligned with the manufacturing value chain and comprised of 20 dimensions, out of which four are sustainability-related. The simple, intuitive design ensures the index’s alignment with factory operations, enabling manufacturers to make data-driven decisions, allocate resources more effectively, and unlock financial incentives.

“The ministry has launched the ITTI as part of its wider strategy to enhance the sustainability of the national industrial sector and encourage the adoption of advanced technologies and 4IR solutions,” says Tariq Al Hashmi, Director of Technology Adoption and Development at MoIAT.

“Integrating the ITTI into the National In-Country (ICV) Programme incentivises manufacturers to integrate 4IR solutions to support productivity and operational efficiency, enhancing the industrial sector's competitiveness in line with national digital transformation efforts. It also contributes to achieving sustainable economic development and carbon neutrality by 2050,” he added.

Al Hashmi noted that the ministry collaborates with strategic partners to facilitate the assessment process through 18 accredited bodies. He stresses that companies participating in the ITTI can now boost their National ICV score by up to five percent, complementing programme objectives to redirect higher portions of public spending into the national economy and develop the industrial sector.

The ICV formula update aims to raise the sector’s competitiveness and sustainability in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, and "We the UAE 2031". In 2022, the programme redirected AED53 billion into the national economy, a 25 percent increase over 2021, reflecting its effectiveness.

MoIAT has organised workshops to boost awareness of the National ICV formula update and ITTI, including sessions at the second edition of the Make it in the Emirates Forum (MIITE) in May 2023. The ministry will further showcase the programme at the upcoming Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), in October.

The ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with MEXT – the Technology and Innovation Centre of the Turkish Employers' Association of Metal Industries (MESS) – at the MIITE Forum to deploy the index overseas for the first time. By implementing the index with MEXT, MoIAT aims to drive digitalisation and sustainable industrial development in the region.

The two entities will collaborate to launch programmes that support industrial and technological transformation, helping companies champion Industry 4.0 and unlock the potential of advanced technologies. Sustainability, a core pillar in the ITTI, will support manufacturers in reducing emissions.

MoIAT will also collaborate with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to internationalise ITTI, advancing the UAE’s rankings across global industrial indices.

Working together, institutions from the public and private sectors have contributed to the UAE’s ranking in the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) Technology and Innovation Report 2023. The country has jumped from 42 to 37 in the index, themed "Opening Green Windows: Technological opportunities for a low-carbon world in Asia and the Pacific".

ITTI inspires manufacturers to take the next step in their digitalisation journey, and its expansion will continue to strengthen the UAE’s position as a hub for innovation and 4IR-powered industry.