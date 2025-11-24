Muscat – Oman has signed an agreement with France’s Airbus Defence and Space to design, manufacture and launch the country’s first communications satellite – OmanSat-1.

The project marks a major step in strengthening the sultanate’s communications infrastructure and developing national capabilities in the space and technology sectors.

The agreement was signed by H E Saeed bin Hamood al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, and Alain Fauré, head of Space Systems at Airbus. To be built on the company’s OneSat platform, the satellite will operate in the Ka-band and provide coverage across Oman, including its exclusive economic zones, as well as the Middle East, East Africa and Asia.

Under the agreement, Space Communications Technologies – owned by Oman Investment Authority – will serve as the national operator of the project and oversee operational readiness during the design and manufacturing phases. A dedicated project management and follow-up office has been established to coordinate with stakeholders and ensure technical and administrative oversight. The office will develop the local operational system required to manage the satellite and provide services to government and private institutions after launch.

H E Mawali stated that the project aims to strengthen Oman’s digital sovereignty by establishing a national space infrastructure capable of providing secure communications and data services. The satellite will support information security, ensure continuity of essential services, expand coverage in rural areas, and improve the quality of communications and Internet services in line with Vision 2040.

He noted that the project includes training and development for Omani personnel throughout the design, manufacturing, testing and operational stages, ensuring the system is fully managed by national expertise. It also opens opportunities for local companies, including SMEs, to participate in the satellite’s supply chain, supporting growth of the national space economy. Partnerships between Omani universities and Airbus Defence and Space will further strengthen research and development.

H E Ali bin Amer al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology and head of the project negotiation team, described the satellite as a significant step in Oman’s plans for technological and space development. He said it reflects the government’s commitment to building a sustainable digital economy and supporting key sectors with advanced communications services.

He added that the agreement follows years of evaluating the optimal engineering options for the satellite. Cooperation with Airbus, he said, ensures effective coordination between government, investment and private-sector partners to support Oman’s national goals for space and communications.

Fauré conveyed Airbus’ commitment to supporting Oman’s first geostationary satellite programme and helping develop sovereign space capabilities for future national needs.

Dr Saud bin Humaid al Shuaili, Director General of Policies and Governance and Head of the National Space Programme, said the satellite is a key initiative under the National Space Policy 2023–2033.

“The policy seeks to position Oman as a regional gateway for space services, support economic diversification and expand the contribution of the space sector to GDP.”

He noted that OmanSat-1 complements ongoing initiatives such as the Duqm-based space launch programme, national capacity-building projects, the Oman Space Accelerators Programme and Earth observation initiatives.

Salim bin Said al Alawi, Executive Manager of Space Communications Technologies, said the company is committed to operating the project according to international standards and establishing a fully Omani operational system, and that the software-defined satellite will enable competitive service delivery across several sectors.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

