Muscat: The Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRA) of the Sultanate of Oman is launching a new central system for mobile phone number portability.

According to TRA, it will be an integrated central system that allows beneficiaries to switch between service providers easily while keeping the same number, through automated and simplified procedures within minutes.

The project is currently in the pilot phase to ensure a smooth and for beneficiaries and to test the system's technical and procedural readiness, analyze system performance and address challenges."

The system will include features such as facilitating the process of switching between operators in only a few minutes, which will help increase increase companies' competitiveness, especially since the system also supports landline numbers.

"If users wants to switch to another operator, all they have to do is visit the service provider online to switch to and submit the request within minutes. Users will receive a message confirming the porting request. If the number is postpaid and there are outstanding dues, click on the link to pay directly upon completion. If the number is prepaid, reply directly to the message with the word 'Port. Within minutes, the user will receive a confirmation message to switch from the previous operator to the new one.'

In August, TRA announced a temporary suspension of the mobile number portability service across all telecommunications providers in Oman to facilitate the migration to the new Central Number Portability System, a move expected to improve service quality, advance digital transformation, and boost competition within the telecom sector.

The TRA confirmed that the suspension is necessary to ensure a smooth transition to the upgraded system, which will allow customers to retain their numbers while enjoying better network services in the future.

