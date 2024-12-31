Muscat – Minerals Development Oman (MDO), the sultanate’s flagship mining company, marked a major milestone on Tuesday with the first shipment of copper concentrates exported from the Lasail mine in Sohar.

This achievement signals the revival of Oman’s copper mining industry after a 30-year gap and highlights the country’s commitment to developing this important sector.

‘Reviving the legacy of copper mining after a 30-year pause, MDO announces the export of the first shipment of copper concentrates from the Lasail mine in Sohar. This milestone reflects MDO’s dedication to advancing Oman’s mining sector and promoting sustainable growth,’ MDO said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Lasail and Al-Baydha mines together hold 2.78mn tonnes of copper ore reserves, producing copper concentrates with a concentration of 18% to 22%.

According to MDO, the Lasail mine produces nearly 500,000 tonnes of copper ore each year. Preparations are also underway to start operations at the Al-Baydha mine in Liwa by 2025-2026, the company added.

‘This project is a key part of MDO’s ambitious development plan and reflects its commitment to advancing Oman’s mining sector,’ MDO noted.

Earlier this year, in February, MDO marked the beginning of the redevelopment project for the Lasail and Al-Baydha copper mines, located in Block 4 of the Sohar and Liwa.

The redevelopment of these mines is MDO’s first copper project, following an extensive exploration programme in 2022 that revealed commercial reserves of copper ore, estimated at around 2.78mn tonnes in Block 4, part of the Oman Mining Company’s assets.

The joint project aims to produce approximately 800,000 tonnes of copper ore per year. The first phase of the project is expected to last four years, based on the current reserves. However, MDO is continuing exploration in the surrounding areas to potentially find new reserves and extend the production period.

In a statement on February 26, 2024, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the redevelopment project, Eng Nasser Saif al Moqbali, CEO of MDO, said, “The redevelopment of the Lasail and Al-Baydha copper mines marks the beginning of a significant journey for a series of mining projects and a crucial step in reviving Oman’s copper mining industry. This will help meet global demand and support local industries.”

The Lasail and Al-Baydha mines project aims to increase local value-added activities and optimise value chains in partnership with the private sector.

MDO had awarded the mining contract to a national contractor and the processing contract to Mawarid Mining Company, which will process the copper ore at their concentrator in Wadi Al Jizzi, Sohar. This collaboration showcases the company’s commitment to developing Oman’s mining sector through a successful public-private partnership.

The redevelopment of the Lasail and Al-Baydha copper mines is a major achievement of MDO’s turnaround strategy. This strategy aims to improve the company’s financial performance, utilise its human resources and technical expertise, and restore its leading position in the global copper market.

