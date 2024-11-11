Muscat – Minerals Development Oman (MDO), through its subsidiary Mazoon Mining Company, celebrated on Sunday the official groundbreaking of the Mazoon Copper Project, the largest integrated copper concentrate production venture in Oman.

The Mazoon Copper Project is located in the Wilayat of Yanqul, Dhahirah Governorate. Covering an area of 20 sqkm, the project consists of five open-pit mines with an estimated 22.9mn tonnes of copper ore reserves. It also includes the construction of a state-of-the-art processing plant spanning 56,000 sqm, with the capacity to process 2.5mn tonnes of copper ore annually. The project is expected to produce 115,000 tonnes of copper concentrate per year, with a copper grade of 21.5%.

The Mazoon Copper Project is expected to play a key role in meeting the growing global demand for copper, while positioning Oman as a strategic hub for high-quality copper concentrate production.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held under the patronage of H E Abdul Salam Mohammed al Murshidi, Chairman of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA).

The journey of the project began with extensive exploration activities, culminating in the signing of a concession agreement in 2022 for Concession Area 12-A1. To ensure the successful delivery of the project, the Canadian firm Lycopodium was appointed to provide engineering, procurement, and construction management services. With the project now in its initial development stages, site preparations are well underway, and tenders are being issued, marking the next steps for the project.

Construction of the processing plant is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2025, with copper concentrate production set to commence in the first quarter of 2027. This strategic timeline will be crucial in ramping up copper production to meet both local and international market demands.

In a statement to the Oman News Agency, H E Murshidi said, “This project represents a transformative step in positioning Oman as a strategic copper hub, contributing to the diversification of our national economy and creating sustainable job opportunities for Omanis. We are confident that this project will have a significant positive impact on the local community, supporting SMEs and driving economic development.”

Dr Badar Saud al Kharusi, Chairman of Minerals Development Oman, said, “We are proud to witness the Mazoon Copper Project come to fruition after an extensive series of exploration activities. This project marks a significant milestone for MDO, adding invaluable assets to our portfolio. The company began copper ore extraction from Block 4 in the Wilayat of Sohar in 2024 and has continued its exploration efforts across its 23,644 sqKM concession area. We are excited to see our resource base grow.”

“With the necessary financing secured, the project reflects both our financial stability and the trust we have garnered locally and globally. We are committed to ensuring that each phase of the project meets the highest environmental and social standards,” he added.

Sustainability is a core pillar of the Mazoon Copper Project. The project has adopted a zero-water discharge system, ensuring that treated water is recycled to minimise water consumption. Additionally, waste management systems have been put in place to preserve the surrounding environment, safeguard air quality, and protect groundwater.

In addition to the Mazoon Copper Project, MDO continues to advance its exploration campaigns across a diverse range of strategic minerals, including copper, chrome, gypsum, limestone, dolomite, and silica. The company has also initiated the redevelopment of copper mines in Sohar and Liwa, aiming to produce 800,000 tonnes of copper ore annually, with confirmed reserves of 2.78mn tonnes of copper ore.

