MUSCAT: Oman is pressing ahead with the implementation of its substantive green hydrogen strategy which, while predominantly export-oriented, now incorporates a significant component to support domestic demand as well, according to Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

Addressing the European Hydrogen Week — one of the continent’s foremost clean energy-focused platforms — Al Aufi also challenged the political leadership and policymakers in Europe — a critical export market for Omani green molecules — to address lingering policy, regulatory and standards-related shortcomings, which continue to overshadow the advancement of planned green hydrogen projects in the Sultanate of Oman.

Many of these concerns were articulated in an interview given to the latest edition of The European Hydrogen Quarterly, launched in conjunction with the European Hydrogen Week.

In his remarks to the newsletter, Al Aufi began by affirming Oman’s continuing commitment to deliver on its green hydrogen strategy, targeting an output of 1 million tonnes per annum by 2030. He credited the progress achieved thus far to the formulation of a “structured and transparent system” for hydrogen project allocation, anchored in clear policy and regulatory design.

“Our public auction framework has not only attracted significant international interest across all three rounds, with participation from developers across the value chain, but has also enabled real progress on the ground”, he said. “In Al Duqm, we are already seeing projects move into execution; several have entered FEED; and environmental and resource baselines have largely been completed. This reflects a transition from planning to delivery, underpinned by an institutional framework that developers understand and can engage with”, Al Aufi further stated.

In parallel with this effort, Oman — represented by the national hydrogen orchestrator, Hydrom — is also making headway in the planned rollout of common infrastructure encompassing power, water, hydrogen handling and storage. Supporting this initiative are a number of National Champions leading the front-end design and coordination of shared assets, he said.

Furthermore, with the goal of incentivising international investment in this nascent industry, Oman recently announced new initiatives to this end. “We’ve also introduced targeted fiscal measures to strengthen early-stage project bankability, including reduced land lease fees, royalty relief in the early years of production and corporate tax exemptions of up to ten years”, the Minister noted.

But he acknowledged challenges that Oman, along with other emerging hydrogen markets, is facing — notably, the “timely development of international certification and traceability standards”.

“Without clarity on frameworks such as RFNBO (EU-mandated Renewable Fuel of Non-Biological Origin) compliance and MRV (Measurement, Reporting and Verification) systems in key export markets like Europe and North Asia, it becomes difficult to convert offtake discussions into bankable contracts. Addressing this is essential to building confidence across the value chain”, Al Aufi explained.

Equally problematic is the goal of achieving visibility between supply and demand, particularly with regard to price discovery. “Developers and financiers require certainty that demand will be stable and competitively priced. To support this, Hydrom is advancing double-sided allocation mechanisms, preparing a domestic hydrogen auction to accelerate local industrial switching, and working with demand aggregators to structure international offtake frameworks that give developers confidence to proceed”.

Rounding off the list is the challenge inherent in the execution of large-scale hydrogen projects, which depend on alignment across permitting, infrastructure readiness and logistics, Al Aufi stressed.

“Oman has acted early in this regard by establishing a single-permit system, appointing public-sector champions for shared infrastructure and launching the Ecosystem Readiness Lab and Platform, which has already resulted in over two dozen national initiatives to streamline delivery and enable bankable project timelines”, he added.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).