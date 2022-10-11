Muscat: In implementation of the royal directives brought by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, offices will follow up the implementation of the Oman Vision 2040 in all Omani government agencies.

"Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, in cooperation with the relevant authorities, is working to implement the lofty directives to establish offices to follow up the implementation of the Oman Vision 2040 in all government agencies to follow up and enable those entities to play their integrative role in achieving the goals of the vision," Oman News Agency (ONA), said in a statement.

His Excellency Dr Khamis bin Saif Al Jabri, Chairman of the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, said that the establishment and activation of vision offices in government institutions will contribute to ensuring accurate follow-up of the operational plans necessary to achieve the performance indicators of the vision, manage follow-up mechanisms, and diagnose and address challenges.

‎Oman Vision 2040 is the national reference for economic and social planning for the period of 2021-2040, and the source of national sector strategies and five-year development plans. It was put in place under the wise guidance of His Majesty the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, and carried forward by His Majesty.

Oman Vision 2040 was approved by His Majesty in 2020, then it was put into action as of early January 2021 and will remain in force till 2040.

