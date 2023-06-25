The gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices of the Sultanate of Oman increased by 7.4 percent to OMR10.42 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023 compared to the corresponding period of 2022, according to preliminary data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

According to the NCSI data the GDP at current prices at the end of first quarter of last year was OMR9.71 billion.

This increase was mainly supported by the growth of non-oil activities, which increased by 6.7 percent, to OMR7.26 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to OMR6.58 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The total industrial activities recorded a growth of 4.6 percent to OMR1.92 billion at the end of first quarter of 2023 compared to OMR1.83 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

While the activities of agriculture, forestry and fishing recorded a growth of 8.4 percent from OMR215.70 million to OMR233.90 million, service activities recorded a growth of 7.4 percent, from OMR4.53 billion to reach OMR4.86 billion.

Oil activities increased by 6.1 percent to OMR3.58 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023 compared to OMR3.37 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Crude oil activities grew by 6 percent, reaching OMR3.84 billion, while natural gas activities increased by 6.5 percent, reaching 500.60 million.

