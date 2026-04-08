Muscat: The total value of fish landed from various artisanal, coastal, and commercial fishing methods in the Sultanate of Oman reached approximately OMR 576,181,000 by the end of December 2025, marking a 12.7 percent increase compared to the end of December 2024, which stood at OMR 511,301,000 .

Preliminary statistical data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information indicated that the total quantity of fish landed reached 798,615 tonnes by the end of December 2025, compared to 769,769 tonnes by the end of December 2024, representing a growth of 3.7 percent.

Statistics revealed that artisanal fishing volumes increased by 3.3 percent, reaching 715,745 tonnes by the end of December 2025, compared to 692,973 tonnes during the same period in 2024.

The statistics also showed that Al Wusta Governorate topped the list of governorates in the Sultanate of Oman in terms of fish landed by artisanal fishing, with a total of 246,183 tonnes. It was followed by South Al Sharqiyah Governorate with 222,726 tons, then North and South Al Batinah Governorates with a combined total of 84,883 tons. Dhofar Governorate recorded 73,824 tonnes, while Musandam Governorate registered 50,489 tons, and Muscat Governorate 37,640 tonnes.

Commercial catches increased by 8.7 percent to reach 74,461 tonnes by the end of December 2025, compared to 68,470 tonnes during the same period in 2024. Coastal fishing also saw a slight increase of 1 percent, recording 8,409 tonnes compared to 8,326 tonnes during the same period in 2024.

In terms of species, small pelagic fish led in landings within artisanal fishing, with a quantity of 372,740 tonnes, followed by large pelagic fish at 211,776 tonnes, then demersal fish at approximately 101,291 tons, crustaceans and mollusks at 11,844 tonnes, and other unclassified species at 11,004 tonnes. Sharks recorded the lowest landing quantity at 7,090 tonnes.

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