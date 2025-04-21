Muscat: The General Company for Leather Industries (GCLI), an Omani company, which began its journey with workshops specialising in the production of leather products such as shoes and other items to meet the needs of the local market in the Sultanate of Oman, has now expanded its products to regional and global markets.

The company has invested approximately OMR500,000 to establish its second factory, which was opened in Rusayl Industrial City, with the aim of expanding its production lines, meeting the growing demand for its products, and keeping pace with the growth in export orders to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Founded in 1989, the company's leather products range from men's and women's shoes to medical shoes, wallets, and bags.

Engineer Khamis bin Mohammed Al Alawi, General Manager of the General Company for Leather Industries, explained that the company began as a workshop in the Ruwi area of Muscat, and in 1991 moved to the Rusayl Industrial City, becoming an Omani trademark in both the local and international markets, catering to all tastes and needs while adhering to the highest international quality standards in its products.

He told the Oman News Agency that the company currently has five production lines with trademarks registered with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, such as (Ghazala, Tiger, Dana, Glimco, and Perkin Ortho), noting that the company's most prominent trademark is "Ghazala," which has a production history of 30 years.

He emphasised that the company seeks to meet the demands of the Gulf market by offering high-quality, hand-crafted products, relying on the finest imported natural leather in its manufacturing.

He pointed out that the company focuses on sustainable innovation and expanding production by utilizing the latest technologies and developing the skills of its workforce. He emphasised that the company places great importance on the continuous training of more than 90 employees and workers to ensure adherence to the highest manufacturing and quality standards.

He said the company is investing in developing its infrastructure with the aim of expanding its exports, enabling it to enter the GCC markets as well as other markets such as Japan and France.

Regarding future expansion plans, the General Manager of the General Company for Leather Industries revealed that the company is preparing to enter new production areas, including the manufacture of sports shoes and leather products such as luggage and business bags. This is part of its ambitious strategy to achieve further expansion and innovation and enhance its competitive position in global markets.

