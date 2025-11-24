Muscat – Construction work has stepped up across three flagship urban projects, as the government pursues large-scale development aimed at creating modern, sustainable cities in line with Oman Vision 2040. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has reported strong progress in Sultan Haitham City, Al Jabal al Aali City in Jabal Akhdar and Al Thuraya City in Muscat, supported by rising investment and expanded infrastructure works.

Sultan Haitham City has completed 100% of preparation and levelling works. Construction of main roads, culverts and sidewalks is underway, alongside basic service networks. Bridge works stand at 25%, while initial electricity stations have reached 30% completion.

The ministry has offered investment opportunities for three district cooling plants. Work on the city’s Test and Control Centre – which will form the core of its smart management system – exceeds 85%. Residential development agreements worth more than RO1.9bn were signed this year, and sales in key neighbourhoods is over 65% of released units.

To support the urban rollout, eight major construction projects valued at over RO205mn were awarded. These cover preparation works, roads, electricity stations, service networks, the main sewage line (Phase 1) and a new sewage treatment plant.

The Al Jabal al Aali project in Dakhliyah has secured more than RO600mn in investment agreements. These include a RO200mn contract for a health district featuring 500 residential units, a five-star and a 120-key hotel. The RO400mn Al Alalan Hills development will add 2,100 residential units, two luxury hotels and a golf course.

Tourism-focused agreements include an eco-resort and mountain camps worth RO6mn, and a RO30mn residential neighbourhood with community facilities. A heritage village within the project perimeter will be rehabilitated to integrate cultural identity into the wider development. Consultancy services for detailed master planning were signed at RO3.6mn.

Al Thuraya City in Bausher is being developed as a smart, mixed-use urban hub. Phase 1 covers more than 3mn sqm and will house over 8,000 residents through 2,600 units across eight neighbourhoods. Preparation and levelling works have reached 20%, valued at RO7mn, while infrastructure and road investments total RO38.2mn.

Development agreements include District 8 worth RO25mn and District 6 for more than RO240mn. A further RO6mn has been allocated for engineering supervision and consultancy services.

According to the ministry, the three projects are a key part of efforts to create integrated urban environments that support economic diversification, attract investment and improve quality of life.

