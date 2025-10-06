Muscat: Work on the 238-kilometre Hafeet Rail network linking the city of Suhar and Abu Dhabi is progressing at a steady pace.

Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, revealed at the recently held Global Rail conference in Abu Dhabi that the project is edging close to the finish line.

Part of the GCC Railway, Hafeet Rail is a joint venture between the UAE's Etihad Rail, Mubadala, and Oman’s Asyad Group.

Malak said the rate of completion is estimated to be more than 50 percent.

At Global Rail 2025, Hafeet Rail and Abu Dhabi Airports announced a strategic partnership to connect Al Ain International Airport's services with Hafeet Rail’s network, creating a first-of-its-kind air–rail corridor between Oman and the UAE.

Hafeet Rail Company signed an agreement with Asyad Logistics to provide intermodal train services between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The agreement aims to provide an integrated and seamless container transport service along the railway network connecting Oman and the UAE. This comprehensive service encompasses freight transport, port operations, customs clearance, cargo consolidation, and final last-mile delivery.

Through this partnership with Asyad Logistics, Hafeet Rail will ensure the integration of all supply chain stages into a single, efficient, and sustainable service.

Hafeet Rail recently received the first shipment of railway tracks through the General Cargo Terminal at Sohar Port and Freezone, which is operated by C. Steinweg Oman LLC.

"This milestone represents a significant moment in the execution of the project, which links the Sultanate of Oman with the United Arab Emirates and paves the way for the next phase of on-ground construction," an Asyad Group press release said.

