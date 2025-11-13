MUSCAT: OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) — a subsidiary of OQ and the designated national champion for renewables, has confirmed the arrival of the first batch of wind turbines for the Riyah 1 and Riyah 2 wind farms. Developed in partnership with TotalEnergies, the two projects will feature a combined total of 36 turbines with a total generation capacity of 200 MW of clean electricity produced from wind power.

The arrival of the turbines marks a pivotal step in Oman’s transition towards clean energy and represents a major stride towards achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040 and the country’s Net Zero by 2050 commitment.

Once operational, the projects are expected to save millions of cubic metres of natural gas annually and reduce carbon emissions by approximately 740,000 tonnes per year.

The delivery represents continued progress in realising Oman’s renewable energy ambitions and reaffirms the nation’s commitment to building a sustainable economy powered by clean energy.

Commenting on the achievement, Eng Ghalib al Maamari, Acting Chief Executive Officer of OQ Alternative Energy, said: “The arrival of the turbines for Riyah 1 and Riyah 2 marks a new chapter in Oman’s renewable energy journey.

Riyah Wind Projects demonstrate OQ’s unwavering determination to harness renewable resources at scale and lead the region’s energy transition.

Through this partnership, we combine our local expertise with TotalEnergies’ global experience in renewable development, turning Oman’s renewable potential into real progress”.

The projects are being developed under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to offtake the electricity generated from these wind farms.

They will play a key role in meeting the growing industrial demand for renewable energy and in powering the future of Oman’s green hydrogen initiatives.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).