A delegation from the Board of Directors of Vale International visited the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) to review the available investment opportunities, infrastructure, and ongoing projects in the area.

Vale plans to establish an integrated green iron industrial complex in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, consisting of three plants specializing in ore concentration, green briquetting, and direct reduced iron production.

During the visit, the delegation toured several existing projects in the zone, most notably Duqm Port, where they were briefed on the port’s capabilities, services offered to investors in the commercial, industrial, and logistics sectors, as well as the port’s operational performance and its anticipated role in supporting the green industries sector in the coming years.

A number of visual presentations were also delivered, highlighting the investment opportunities available in the zone, the ongoing projects, and the incentives and facilities provided to investors, along with the zone’s competitive advantages and capabilities.

Engineer Ahmed bin Ali Akaak, CEO of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, affirmed that the zone has succeeded over the past years in diversifying its investments to cover various economic sectors, including green industries, renewable energy, petrochemical projects, alongside medium and light industries, commercial ventures, tourism, and logistics.

During the meeting with the Vale delegation, the CEO reviewed the Strategic Plan for SEZAD (2025–2030), which focuses on positioning Duqm as the preferred strategic location for renewable energy and sustainable industries, creating abundant business opportunities, stimulating the tourism sector, and enhancing the lifestyle to make Duqm an ideal place to live, work, and invest for local and international investors, residents, and visitors alike.

He added that the strategy aims to enhance the zone’s capacity and attractiveness to investors while maximizing the value of both local and international corporate investments within SEZAD and enabling their growth.

For his part, Daniel Andre Stieler, Chairman of Vale, expressed his delight in visiting the Special Economic Zone at Duqm and learning about the projects being implemented, emphasizing that the growth opportunities for the zone are numerous. He also praised the scale of investments and the facilities and services provided to investors in the zone.

Gustavo Pimenta, CEO of Vale, stated that the purpose of visiting the Special Economic Zone at Duqm was to explore the available investment opportunities and to support the company’s future direction in the Sultanate of Oman, particularly within SEZAD.

The Vale delegation included several members of the company’s Board of Directors, executive management, and a number of officials from Vale’s offices in Oman and the GCC countries.

