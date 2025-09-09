MUSCAT - His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, officially inaugurated the 34th edition of COMEX, Oman's prestigious international technology show, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, in Muscat Governorate.

The four-day event has been organised by Al Dar Al Arabiya for Data Analysis with the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT).

The ceremony began with the launch of several major initiatives designed to further Oman's position as a digital hub. These included the Digital Triangle Project, development of a specialised artificial intelligence zone and the Green AI Alliance, which focuses on partnerships between government agencies, private sector companies and international academic partners.

Agreements totalling RO 42 million in value were also signed, reflecting growing investor confidence in Oman's digital economy.

Among the fresh initiatives unveiled at COMEX 2025 are 30 services on the Unified Digital Services Portal, a mobile app, a smart assistant and the National Open Data Portal.

Dr Ali bin Amer al Shaithani, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Communications and Information Technology, also unveiled Oman's first AI language model, "Maeen", aimed at enhancing digital sovereignty and maximising efficiency in government services.

With over 140 start-ups, 200 companies and foreign delegations in attendance, COMEX 2025 showcases the latest in AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing and digital transformation, signalling Oman's ambition to be the regional innovation and technology leader.

Speaking at the event, Dr Al Shaithani said the Sultanate of Oman continues to be focused on accelerating digital transformation in line with the Royal Directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. Artificial intelligence and advanced digital technologies are being harnessed to drive national economy growth in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Dr Al Shaithani pointed out that the National Programme for the Digital Economy is a strategic plan to achieve a diversified and sustainable economy driven by technology, knowledge and innovation. The programme aligns a number of tracks including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, digital infrastructure, e-commerce, cybersecurity and the digital industry space.

He added that the country's digital economy will account for around 10 per cent of Oman's GDP by 2040. Reflecting this ambition, deals worth around RO 200 million were signed during COMEX 2024, with agreements worth a further RO 40 million were finalised at LEAP 2025 in Saudi Arabia.

He also stated that Oman is witnessing strong investment dynamism in the semiconductor, data centre, AI and space industry sectors, as well as the growth of small and medium enterprises.

The Sultanate of Oman also successfully executed the Middle East's first-ever space rocket launch experiment, the 'Duqm-1' mission, with 80 per cent Omani manpower participation, a first in the nation's technology growth.

COMEX 2025 is a testament to the Sultanate of Oman's determination to embrace innovation, spur investment and build a sustainable, technology-led economy.

By aligning national efforts with Oman Vision 2040, Oman is not only developing its digital infrastructure but also becoming a regional hub for artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and space innovation.

