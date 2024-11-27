Muscat – Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP), in partnership with Royal Oman Police, is conducting a traffic survey as part of detailed planning for the upcoming Saham Agricultural City. The survey, which commenced on November 25, will continue till December 5.

In a statement, MHUP said the survey aims to promote community participation and gather essential data for designing an integrated transportation network for the new city.

The survey involves randomly stopping vehicles to complete a questionnaire focused on analysing vehicle flow and travel patterns. The collected data will provide insights into current transportation dynamics, helping to identify infrastructure requirements and ensure that future urban plans align with the needs of residents and commuters.

The ministry underscored the significance of public input in creating a transportation system that connects the city’s infrastructure effectively while supporting regional development. Residents and commuters are encouraged to participate, as their feedback will contribute to the success of the project and realisation of a community-driven vision for Saham Agricultural City, MHUP stated.

The ministry is working on establishing agricultural cities in collaboration with Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources to promote sustainability and food security. The initiative focuses on selecting strategic locations and utilising advanced technologies such as hydroponics, aeroponics and fish farming, while developing sustainable agricultural infrastructure to boost local production.

MHUP stated that three primary sites are under evaluation for establishing these agricultural cities – Saham in North Batinah, a site in Dhahirah and the third in the Najd region of Thumrait in Dhofar. Evaluation criteria include terrestrial environment, water availability, climate compatibility and strategic location to facilitate economic integration and efficient transportation of agricultural products.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).