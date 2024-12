Muscat: To boost trade within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Oman will implement a unified customs tariff starting January 1, 2025. This initiative aims to streamline customs operations across the GCC member states.

The new tariff system will feature 12-digit codes instead of the previous 8-digit format. For more details on the updated customs tariff, refer to the official document on the Directorate's website.

