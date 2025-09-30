Muscat – The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion has issued a notice to all establishments licensed in the precious metals and stones trade sector, urging them to immediately appoint a compliance officer.

The officer will be responsible for ensuring adherence to the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism Law. Establishments must send details of the appointed employee to aml@tejarah.gov.om to avoid legal consequences.

The ministry has provided helpline numbers (92749067 / 22642069) for inquiries. This directive underscores Oman’s ongoing efforts to strengthen financial security and maintain transparency in high-value trade sectors.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

