Muscat: The Tender Board last week approved RO44,326,666 for completion of remaining works for the dualization of 37.5 km Sultan Said Bin Taimur Road from Wilayat Adam to Wilayat Thumrait (Parts One and Three).

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications and Information Technology, these projects are aimed at upgrading the road network in the Sultanate and improving its quality, ensuring high traffic safety, stimulating tourism, commercial, and social activity in the governorates.

The project covers the dualization of the remaining part of the road in Wilayat Adam to the Center of Wilayat Haima and includes safety measures, traffic signs, ground paintings, iron and concrete barriers, and ground reflectors.

It also includes the design and Implementation of a detour at the Entrance to the Qarn Al Alam Area.

Works include the design and implementation of the dualization of the Haima - Duqm road with a length of 5 km, which includes the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of the road leading to the Camel Racecourse.

Design and Implementation of a Service Road on Both Sides of the Main Road (Adam - Haima) from the Haima roundabout with a length of 16 km.

Works include paving parking lots for trucks and buses within the Haima Facade Project on an Area of 25,000 ​​sqm, repairing the service road located in front of the Roads Department and the Wali's Office, with a length of 4.5 km.

By awarding this project, the dualization of Sultan Said bin Taimur Road from Al Dakhiliyah Governorate to Dhofar Governorate will be completed.

RO9, 214,063 has been allocated for the completion of the remaining works on the 'Sinaw-Mahout-Duqm' road in seven different locations.

The project includes the installation of signboards and lighting from Sinaw Road (Sinaw Industrial Area) to Al Mudhaibi, completion of the remaining works on the truck route, completion of the remaining works on the Sinaw-Mahout-Duqm Road (the Main Road), protection works, iron barriers, and signs, among others.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

