The Sultante of Oman is targeting one million tourists annually from India, said a top official of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) during the recently held workshop in Jaipur.

Yousuf Khalaf al Mujaizi, assistant director, business development, MHT, "We are investing in multi-channel campaigns targeting luxury travel, weddings, MICE, and adventure tourism."

He said India is a priority market due to cultural and economic ties. India's vast and diverse traveller base.

The Sultanate of Oman received 246,663 tourists in the first five months of this year, while it received 623,623 Indian visitors in 2024, making it the second largest nationality to visit the country after UAE nationals.

It may be noted that MHT recently concluded the promotional workshops it organised in the Republic of India, with the participation of 25 Omani tourism institutions.

They met with 150 outbound travel companies from India to strengthen cooperation between Oman’s tourism sector and Indian tourism companies, and to attract targeted segments from the Indian market.

The promotional workshops recorded a notable presence from leading Indian tourism companies and representatives of specialised media, reflecting the growing interest in Omani tourism within the Indian market.

The campaign also aims to raise awareness of Oman’s tourism assets and highlight its position as a fully integrated destination, in addition to promoting the key services, facilities, and products available in the Omani tourism sector.

The workshops featured presentations from Omani tourism companies and institutions, showcasing diverse tourism packages and services, tailored facilities for visitors, and exclusive offers designed to suit the Indian market.

