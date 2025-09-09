Muscat: As part of national efforts to boost community participation and strengthen mechanisms of government work, the national platform for proposals, complaints and reports, Tajawob, has launched its dedicated mobile application.

The app provides an additional digital tool that enables members of the public to engage directly with more than 55 government institutions, submitting various requests in a simplified, secure and transparent manner.

The launch of the application comes as a complementary step to the platform, which was officially inaugurated in February during the “Together We Progress” forum.

It forms part of an integrated national vision to unify channels for receiving and processing proposals, complaints, inquiries and reports, thereby enhancing the quality of government responsiveness and consolidating governance principles.

Available on both Apple and Google stores, the app allows users to submit requests in a few easy steps, including selecting the type of request, choosing the concerned authority or service, attaching documents, and pinpointing the geographical location. Users can also track the status of their requests, receive update notifications and rate the institution’s response once their case is closed.

The application features an interactive and user-friendly interface that ensures accessibility for all segments of society, including persons with disabilities, through the application of universal digital access standards. Furthermore, it allows requests to be submitted from inside or outside the Sultanate of Oman, enabling citizens and residents abroad to take part in enhancing government services and engaging directly with state institutions.

This digital development strengthens the role of Tajawob as an advanced model of institutional and community communication. It empowers individuals to play a positive monitoring role by sharing feedback and following up on how institutions respond, reflecting government commitment to transparency, engagement and continuous improvement of performance.

Cumulative data indicates that the platform has received more than 70,000 requests by the end of August 2025, with monthly interactions on the rise. This growth is attributed to higher levels of institutional responsiveness and growing public confidence in the service and improvement pathways. Participating entities also publish performance indicators on a regular basis through their official channels, underscoring their commitment to disclosure standards and ongoing communication with the public.

