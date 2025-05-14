Muscat – Seventeen Swiss government and private sector companies participated in Oman Sustainability Week 2025, highlighting their commitment to advancing clean energy and sustainability in the region.

To mark the occasion, the Embassy of Switzerland in Oman and Switzerland Global Enterprise hosted a dinner reception on Monday, bringing together key stakeholders from both countries.

The event was attended by H E Dr Thomas Oertle, Switzerland’s Ambassador to Oman, and Angelica Schempp, Consul General and Head of Swiss Business Hub Middle East. It provided a platform for dialogue on sustainable energy, infrastructure and innovation, reinforcing Switzerland’s commitment to green partnerships in the Middle East.

Prominent figures shared their perspectives during the gathering, including Dr Firas al Abduwani, Director General of Renewable Energy and Hydrogen at Ministry of Energy and Minerals; Markus Reubi, Delegate of Swiss Federal Council for the 2030 Agenda; Roger Sonderegger, Head of New Energy Systems Sector at Swissmem; and Dominique Aubert, Senior Vice-President at SERV Swiss Export Risk Insurance.

Addressing the gathering, H E Oertle emphasised the importance of strengthening ties between Swiss and Omani businesses. “This event aims to foster stronger ties between Swiss and Omani business and government leaders. We have 17 participants from both government and private sectors from Switzerland, and for many, this is their first visit,” he said.

He added that the visit coincides with the Oman Petroleum and Energy Show, providing additional networking opportunities for the Swiss delegation. “We look forward to more investment and trade in various industries, including energy, construction, AI and cybersecurity,” H E Oertle noted.

He also highlighted the potential of the Free Trade Agreement between Switzerland and the GCC, calling it an underutilised asset. “We hope this meeting will help unlock more opportunities for cooperation,” he said.

