MUSCAT - In a significant breakthrough for environmental safety in the Sultanate of Oman, a young researcher at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) has embarked on a pioneering study on the use of locally produced microbial mats to treat wastewater contaminated with heavy metals — specifically hexavalent chromium [Cr(VI)], a toxic byproduct of industrial and mining activities in Oman.

Dr Mohammad Tariq Ali Khan, a PhD candidate specialising in geomicrobiology, says his work — once suitably scaled and commercialised — has the potential to provide a cost-competitive, environmentally safe local solution for decontaminating groundwater polluted with Cr(VI) in Oman.

“Cr(VI) is one of the most hazardous metal ions used in various industries and often released into the environment”, said Dr Khan. “Mining activities have contributed to increased groundwater contamination with Cr(VI) in Oman. This form of water pollution poses a serious environmental threat with direct impacts on living organisms. Microbial mats collected from chromium-polluted aquatic bodies (Wilayat of Nakhal, Al Batinah South Governorate) can remove Cr(VI) from wastewater through biosorption and bioreduction processes. The biosorption method, in particular, can be scaled up for industrial applications”.

Speaking to the Observer, Dr Khan explained that his research focuses on two main areas: understanding how microbial communities can detoxify Cr(VI) under both aerobic and anaerobic conditions; and exploring the role of dead mats as biosorbents for Cr(VI) removal. The research is supervised by Prof Raeid Abed, Head of the Department of Biology at SQU.

Microbial mats, he explained, are layered communities of microbes — such as bacteria and algae — that thrive in extreme environments. “They act as natural bioreactors, reducing toxic Cr(VI) to the less harmful trivalent chromium (Cr(III)) through metabolic processes. Their resilience makes them ideal for treating heavy metal-contaminated wastewater, a pressing issue in industrial areas. This eco-friendly approach supports sustainable pollution control, which is crucial for environmental health”.

Dead mats, particularly those made up of algae, offer a low-cost, effective method to capture chromium from wastewater. Their cell walls naturally bind Cr(VI) without the need for nutrients or maintenance, unlike living mats.

“This simple, passive method is both sustainable and scalable, making it suitable for industrial wastewater treatment and the reduction of heavy metal pollution. It can also complement active cleanup methods, offering a dual approach to managing contamination”, he added.

Significantly, Dr Khan’s research aligns with Oman Vision 2040 objectives of advancing environmental sustainability and climate change mitigation through innovative local solutions.

“My research addresses wastewater contamination — a key environmental challenge — using microbial mats for eco-friendly, sustainable bioremediation. By reducing heavy metal pollution, it supports Oman’s goals of protecting natural resources and mitigating climate change impacts, as clean water systems are vital for resilient ecosystems”.

Dr Khan presented his findings at the International Society of Microbial Ecology (ISME-19) conference in Cape Town, where global experts in microbial ecology praised the study’s potential in scaling bioremediation for industrial use. He noted that the recognition reinforced both the scientific and strategic relevance of his research to Oman’s environmental agenda.

As for next steps, Dr Khan said: “I’m now working on optimising these techniques for field applications in Oman, where industrial wastewater management is a growing concern. My goal is to develop scalable, eco-friendly solutions for heavy metal pollution that contribute to both global and local efforts in sustainable wastewater treatment”.

