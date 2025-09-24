Muscat – Oman signed three bilateral air transport agreements – with Syria, Côte d’Ivoire and Guyana – on the sidelines of the 42nd General Assembly of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada.

In addition, Oman signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Egypt aimed at enhancing cooperation in civil aviation and expanding the operating rights of national airlines.

The agreements and MoU were signed by Naif bin Ali al Abri, President of Civil Aviation Authority.

The signatories from the other countries were Omar Hisham al Hussary, President of Syria’s General Authority for Civil Aviation; Bafetigue Ouattara, Permanent Representative of Côte d’Ivoire to ICAO; Egbert Field, Director General of Civil Aviation Authority of Guyana; and Captain Amr el Sharkawy, President of Civil Aviation Authority of Egypt.

Abri said the agreements define the general framework for air transport relations with these countries, incorporating technical and regulatory provisions as well as schedules for air routes available to carriers operating flights between the nations.

He noted that the MoU with Egypt raises the operating rights of national carriers and increases the number of flights between the two countries, contributing to the growth of air transport, shipping and related services.

“These agreements are part of the sultanate’s efforts to reinforce its position as a regional logistics hub while supporting national goals and strengthening economic and trade ties with partner countries,” Abri stressed.

Oman currently has air transport agreements with 130 countries, underlining its commitment to opening new horizons for partnerships, expanding networks of national airlines, and boosting tourism and investment exchange.

