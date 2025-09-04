SALALAH: The future of logistics and energy competitiveness in Oman will depend on how quickly companies adapt to artificial intelligence, digitalisation and green fuel technologies, stressed Ahmed al Burami, Chief Financial Officer — OQ Base Industries (OQBI).

Speaking during a session at the Middle East Transport Forum in Salalah, Al Burami emphasised that access to data is no longer the challenge — rather, the decisive factor is how fast and effectively organisations adopt and apply it.

“Knowledge is available everywhere at zero cost. The real question is how to utilise it and which systems we choose to adopt faster than others”, Al Burami told delegates. He noted that OQBI and the Port of Salalah have already implemented multiple operational and maintenance systems, but further integration, quantification and automation are needed to meet future demand.

Cybersecurity, he added, must be at the core of this digital transformation. “Cybersecurity is critical when sharing information across partners. No one can predict tomorrow’s risks, so flexibility and readiness are essential”, he said.

Looking ahead, Al Burami pointed to the growing role of green hydrogen and ammonia in the shipping and energy sectors. He revealed that parent group OQ and its partners are exploring how Salalah’s logistics infrastructure can be upgraded to handle alternative fuels, in line with global moves towards decarbonisation.

He stressed that OQ aims to ensure that when hydrogen- and ammonia-fuelled vessels enter regional shipping lanes, Oman’s ports will be ready to accommodate them. The remarks reflect Oman’s wider Oman Vision 2040 strategy to enhance logistics competitiveness, diversify the economy and position the Sultanate of Oman as a hub for sustainable energy and trade.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

