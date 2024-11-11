MUSCAT: The Oman Science Festival continues to inspire and engage the community, transforming science and technology into an accessible and interactive experience. The festival, filled with vibrant activities and exhibitions, has drawn an impressive number of visitors of all ages, captivated by innovative displays in fields from physics to space science.

Since its inception, the festival has become a premier event in the region, showcasing human innovation across disciplines.

Highlights include the 'Smart Cities' corner, featuring models of sustainable urban planning that integrate technology for improved quality of life and environmental care.

Another notable attraction is the Sustainability Hackathon, which offers school students opportunities to solve real-world problems in competitions such as the RoboQuest Hackathon and Business Intelligence Challenge, fostering skills in robotics, programming, and entrepreneurship.

In the Science Park, evening visitors can explore eight engaging exhibits, from stargazing with high-powered telescopes to learning about hydroponic farming and wireless aircraft control. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) also contributes with a weather balloon demonstration, adding to the festival's scientific excitement.

The Financial Resources Corner educates visitors on personal finance, sustainable investment, and financial planning, while the Buds Corner invites children to participate in hands-on science workshops that introduce topics like renewable energy, recycling, and AI.

For enthusiasts of astronomy and physics, the 'Wonders of the Universe' corner offers workshops on cosmic phenomena, particle physics, and includes a live link with CERN, providing a rare glimpse into groundbreaking research. International institutions, including the Belgian National Museum and Malaysia’s National Center for the Gifted, bring additional expertise to the Science Bridges corner, offering activities in fields such as palaeontology, robotics, and digital learning.

Nama Supply Company’s platform rounds out the festival with interactive experiences in energy conservation, featuring VR games that teach visitors about efficient energy use, plus a robot that provides insights into their 'Thabit' service for flexible bill payment.

In all, the Oman Science Festival brings the wonders of modern science to life, inspiring a new generation to explore and innovate.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).