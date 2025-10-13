MUSCAT: Omani circular economy pioneer EFP Oman is set to formally launch its novel Save & Sustain Green Ambassador Programme, a one-year initiative officially endorsed by the Ministry of Education and supported as part of UNESCO’s Greening Education Partnership (GEP) network.

The programme empowers students to become sustainability leaders, not just recyclers. It builds the mindset, confidence, and accountability needed to shape a greener, more resilient Oman.

Muscat-based EFP Oman is the first and only Omani company to hold membership in the global UNESCO Greening Education Partnership (GEP) network - a recognition of its leadership in integrating sustainability into education.

Over the past three years, EFP Oman has established more than 60 sustainability partnerships — including 15 private schools, 7 government schools, universities, hospitals, and hotels. Partners such as Ooredoo Oman, be’ah, and Petrogas E&P have already sponsored 7 schools under the programme.

Now, 19 government schools across Muscat are ready to join this national transformation. Supporting 10 of these schools means directly impacting over 20,000 students, parents, and teachers, giving sponsors the chance to create a lasting legacy in public education and national climate awareness.

“We’re not just collecting paper — we’re building purpose,” says Sadiya al Bakri, Founder of EFP Oman. “Through Save & Sustain, we’re empowering a generation that thinks, acts, and lives sustainably. Supporting government schools ensures this impact reaches all students, not just a few.”

At the official launch of the programme in early November 2025, an exclusive Platinum Partner will formally be recognized. According to EFP Oman, the partnership offers a tangible CSR opportunity to influence public education and engage with more than 20,000 students, teachers, and parents across 10 government schools in Muscat. The initiative aligns closely with Oman Vision 2040 and UNESCO’s sustainability goals, offering a lasting platform to demonstrate leadership and commitment to national priorities.

The deadline for Platinum Partner submissions is October 31, 2025. Interested organizations are invited to contact sadiya@efpoman.com for details.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

