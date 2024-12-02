Muscat – A trade delegation from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) will visit Saudi Arabia on Sunday to explore opportunities for enhancing trade and investment exchanges between the private sectors of both nations. The mission aims to leverage expertise across various industrial sectors to foster deeper economic cooperation.

Eng Said bin Ali al Abri, Chairman of the OCCI’s North Batinah Branch and Head of the Omani trade delegation, explained that the primary objective of the visit is to identify new trade and investment opportunities between Oman and Saudi Arabia. He emphasised the importance of showcasing available investment prospects in North Batinah, highlighting the region’s growing economic potential.

In a statement to the Oman News Agency, Abri said the delegation is focused on fostering strong partnerships with the Saudi private sector and building bridges of cooperation to increase bilateral trade, particularly exports between the two countries.

The visit is part of a broader strategic plan developed by the OCCI’s North Batinah branch to strengthen economic, trade, and investment ties between Oman and Saudi Arabia. The delegation includes a mix of business owners and representatives from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), underlining Oman’s commitment to diversifying its economic relations.

Abri also highlighted the significance of the Rub’ al Khali (Empty Quarter) port, which directly links the two countries, in facilitating cross-border trade. According to recent data, the value of goods imported through the port reached RO159.678mn by the end of June 2024, with a total weight exceeding 324mn kg.

According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information, the total value of trade between Oman and Saudi Arabia by June 2024 amounted to RO1.014bn. Mineral products topped the list of Omani exports to Saudi Arabia, valued at RO160.547mn, followed by ordinary metals and their products (RO95.036mn), and machinery, mechanical devices, electrical equipment, and their parts (RO33.592mn).

