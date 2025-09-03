Salalah — Salalah Port has completed a major container-terminal upgrade that raises its annual handling capacity to 6 million TEUs, reinforcing its role as one of the world’s top transshipment hubs. The announcement was made during the Middle East Transport Forum 2025, held in Salalah from 31 August to 2 September.

Ahmad Aubad Qatan, chief commercial officer of Salalah Port, told delegates the expansion reflects the port’s ambition to capture new mainline services and strengthen Oman’s position as a logistics hub under Vision 2040. “The upgrade sharpens our competitive edge and provides the headroom needed to support future growth,” he said.

Launched in 1998, the facility now operates six berths with a 2,197-metre quay and 18-metre draft, enabling it to handle the largest container vessels. The upgrade, valued at around US$300 million, expanded yard space and modernised berths, lifting capacity from 4.5 million to 6 million TEUs.

Salalah Port has consistently ranked among the world’s most efficient terminals, retaining the No. 2 position globally in the World Bank and S&P Global Container Port Performance Index for 2023.

According to official statistics, the port handled 3.305 million TEUs in 2024, compared with 3.794 million in 2023 and 4.504 million in 2022. Management said the new capacity creates room for growth as shipping networks adjust and demand in East–West trade corridors increases.

Qatan stressed that sustaining this performance will require stronger collaboration across the ecosystem of shipping lines, logistics services, and the adjacent industrial free zone. “By working closely with our partners, attracting investment, and unlocking new opportunities, we can continue to deliver value to Oman’s economy and ensure Salalah remains a resilient global hub,” he said.

The Middle East Transport Forum, hosted at Millennium Resort Salalah and supported by Oman’s transport authorities, brought together senior policymakers, port operators, and logistics firms to discuss strategies for resilience, investment, and growth across regional supply chains.

