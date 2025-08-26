The Safarjala application for tourists will be launched on Tuesday, which will help travellers to book adventures and vehicle rentals.

The "Safarjala" application is the first tourism platform of its kind in the Sultanate of Oman and is supported and encouraged by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT).

The "Safarjala" application offers an interactive digital guide that brings together everything a visitor or citizen needs to discover the beauty and enchanting nature of Oman, from hidden natural sites to adventure, camping, and diving spots, all the way to the cultural and heritage landmarks that abound in the Sultanate.

MHT said that its support for the Safarjala app stems from its high technical quality and its status as an effective tool that contributes to enhancing the tourist experience and keeping pace with the aspirations of the modern tourism sector, making it an important contributor to consolidating Oman's image as a global tourist destination.

Safarjala represents a smart link between adventure and exploration enthusiasts on the one hand, and tour and adventure tour operators on the other, through an internal administrative system that enables these companies to manage their activities and track their customers' reservations with ease and professionalism.

In a statement, the app development team indicated that "Safarjala" is not limited to being a tour guide but offers a unique interactive digital experience that blends technology with the spirit of adventure, meeting the aspirations of the new generation of travelers.

The app also offers a range of integrated services, including instant booking, interactive maps, smart guidance, and direct communication with activity providers.

The "Safarjala" app is now available through app stores and is expected to bring about a qualitative shift.

