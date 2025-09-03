Muscat: For the first time in the Sultanate of Oman, the Royal Hospital has introduced the advanced Thermablate technology for the treatment and removal of the uterine lining, as part of its ongoing efforts to provide the latest medical solutions.

The innovative procedure is regarded as a safe and effective option for patients, significantly reducing the need for traditional hysterectomy operations.

It also shortens recovery periods and enhances the overall quality of healthcare services provided.

