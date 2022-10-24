Muscat: The inflation rate the in the Sultanate of Oman was 2.4 percent at the end of last September, according to the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The data showed an increase in the prices of the main commodity groups in September 2022 compared to the same month in 2021 - education group by 5.1 percent, the food and non-alcoholic beverages group by five percent, the health group by 3.5 percent, the transportation group by 3.1 percent, and the furniture, fixtures and equipment group Household and regular household maintenance by 1.7 percent, restaurants, and hotels group by 1.7 percent, culture, and entertainment group by 1.6 percent, miscellaneous goods, and services group by 1.6 percent, clothing, and footwear group by 1.2 percent, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels group by 0.3 percent. The communications group decreased by 0.1 percent.

The prices of oils and fats increased by 19.3 percent, meat by 9.1 percent, non-alcoholic beverages by 4.5 percent, prices of fruits and the prices of bread and cereals by 4.4 percent for both groups, and the prices of milk, cheese, and eggs by 3.5

The prices of sugar, jam, honey, and sweets increased by 2.4 percent, the prices of other foodstuffs by 2.1 percent, the prices of vegetables by 0.9 percent, and the prices of fish and seafood by 0.1 percent.

At the level of governorates, Al Buraimi Governorate witnessed the highest inflation rate at 3.9 percent, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate at three percent, North Al Batinah Governorate with 2.4 percent, then Al Dhahirah Governorate at 2.3 percent, followed by Muscat Governorate and the South and North Al Sharqiyah governorates with 2.2 percent for both governorates. Dhofar Governorate recorded the lowest inflation rate of 2 percent.

