MUSCAT: Underscoring the European market’s pivotal importance to its global green hydrogen strategy, the Sultanate of Oman is backing European Hydrogen Week 2025 — the continent’s leading clean energy expo — as ‘Country Partner’ for the first time.

A high-level delegation headed by Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, is taking part in the four-day conference and exhibition, which opens today, September 29, 2025, in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

Also representing Oman’s sizable contingent at the event are Hydrom — the country’s green hydrogen sector orchestrator; OQ — the integrated energy group of Oman; OQ Gas Networks (OQGN) — the operator of the country’s gas transportation network; Oman Tank Terminal Company (OTTCO) — the operator of the Ras Markaz crude terminal near Al Duqm; Nama Water Services; and Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) — the operator of the national power transmission system.

According to the event’s organisers, the Omani delegation will contribute to key discussions on certification, infrastructure and project implementation — building practical pathways that connect Omani hydrogen with Europe’s industrial demand.

In a pre-event interview, Al Aufi stressed Oman’s commitment to delivering on its ambitious green hydrogen goals. He said: “Oman has moved decisively from ambition to delivery. Backed by a Royal Decree, we have allocated land, launched structured public auctions, implemented targeted fiscal incentives and demonstrated progress on the ground. This ensures our world-class renewable resources are translated into bankable hydrogen and ammonia projects, not just plans”.

Referencing Oman’s strategy to support Europe’s low-carbon energy needs, Al Aufi further stated: “We are an open, pragmatic partner, committed to collaborating on certification, logistics and technology — always with execution at the centre. Ammonia will anchor near-term exports, while strategic frameworks such as the Oman–Amsterdam–Germany liquid hydrogen corridor position us for large-scale flows by decade’s end”.

At the same time, Oman is laying the foundation for domestic demand. A double-sided allocation mechanism and a future domestic hydrogen auction will allow green molecules to support local industries — from steel to chemicals — creating a balanced, resilient hydrogen ecosystem that serves both international partners and national development goals, he said.

“Oman is ready to deliver clean hydrogen globally, forging partnerships that drive decarbonisation and sustainable economic prosperity”, Al Aufi added in conclusion.

Hydrom Managing Director Abdulaziz al Shidhani, who will take part in a panel discussion on the opening day, commented: “Oman’s hydrogen sector is governed by a policy-backed framework that’s already in motion — led by Hydrom through structured public auctions, land allocations, single permitting and coordination of common-use infrastructure. The current focus is certification and offtake alignment to support cross-border delivery”.

Over the past year, Oman has garnered significant European interest in its ability to supply large volumes of green hydrogen (and derivatives such as green ammonia or liquefied hydrogen) as the continent pushes aggressively for decarbonisation, industrial emission reductions and clean energy security.

Notable is the landmark Joint Development Agreement (JDA) signed earlier this year between Oman, the Netherlands and Germany, establishing the world’s first commercial liquid hydrogen corridor. This commitment links production in Al Duqm to ports in Amsterdam and transit/logistics hubs in Germany.

Oman is also partnering with European ports (Amsterdam, Duisburg, etc), terminals and companies for import/regasification, transport/logistics and handling, aimed at ensuring the reliable delivery of hydrogen to European offtakers.

