Muscat: Oman has achieved a significant environmental milestone, ranking first among Arab countries and 22nd globally in the 2025 Global Pollution Index, published by the Numbeo platform.

This ranking reflects Oman's ongoing efforts to uphold environmental quality and promote sustainability through targeted strategies aimed at reducing pollution and enhancing quality of life.

The Global Pollution Index evaluates multiple factors, including air and water quality, waste management, noise pollution, and the availability of green spaces. Oman's comparatively low pollution levels within the region have contributed to its high ranking.

The country’s strict environmental policies and sustainable initiatives have played a crucial role in this success. The government has prioritised clean energy adoption, afforestation projects, and advanced waste management systems to maintain a healthy and clean environment.

This achievement comes at a time when many industrialised nations grapple with severe environmental challenges due to urbanisation and industrial expansion. Oman’s experience serves as a model for both the region and the world. The ranking also underscores the vital role of the Environment Authority in executing environmental strategies aligned with Oman Vision 2040, which emphasises sustainable development and the conservation of natural resources for future generations.

Oman’s ranking reaffirms its status as not only an ideal place to live, thanks to its clean environment, but also as a global example of balancing economic growth with environmental preservation.

