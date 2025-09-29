Muscat – Oman is stepping up efforts to promote green building practices as part of its transition to a sustainable economy under Vision 2040. Officials say new standards and incentives are guiding the construction sector towards energy efficiency, reduced emissions and better use of natural resources.

Fatin bint Kamil al Shalwani, architect at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, said green buildings are becoming essential because of their role in reducing environmental impact, improving energy and water efficiency, and creating healthier living and working environments. She said the approach includes improved insulation, water conservation and reuse, energy-efficient lighting and air conditioning, renewable energy sources and sustainable building materials.

She added that Oman is setting clear requirements and standards for sustainability and energy efficiency to align with global practices in developing smart and sustainable cities.

Dr Rabie bin Mohammed al Rahbi, Director of the Environmental Standards and Metrology Centre at Environment Authority, said demand for green buildings is growing as developers and operators see competitive advantages from environmental certification. He said green buildings cut operating costs, attract green financing and reduce exposure to carbon emission taxes.

He noted that the environmental benefits include lower greenhouse gas emissions, reduced waste and support for urban biodiversity. Green buildings also comply with health standards and improve productivity by providing natural lighting and ventilation.

Oman’s National Green Building Rating System (Roznah) assesses residential, commercial and government projects on seven environmental criteria to award certification. Several major developments – including the Omantel headquarters, City Centre Muscat, Mall of Oman, Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, and W Muscat Hotel – have already achieved international green building certifications.

The Environment Authority aims to raise Oman’s Environmental Performance Index in line with the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Plan and Oman Vision 2040.

