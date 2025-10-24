MUSCAT - Oman’s total gross value added (GVA) from private enterprises stood at RO 8,147.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared with RO 8,209.9 million in the same quarter of 2024, showing a 0.8% decrease, according to data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Large enterprises continued to hold the largest share of value added at 59.3%, though their contribution declined 2.0%, from RO 6,154.3 million in Q2 2024 to RO 6,031.1 million in Q2 2025.

Micro enterprises recorded the highest growth, increasing 3.8% to RO 817.0 million, up from RO 787.5 million a year earlier. Small enterprises rose 3.6% to RO 673.2 million, while medium enterprises grew 1.2% to RO 625.9 million.

The number of active private-sector enterprises rose 12.1%, reaching 282,764 in Q2 2025 compared with 252,312 in Q2 2024. Micro enterprises formed 88.8% of the total, followed by small enterprises at 10.3%, medium at 0.7%, and large at 0.3%.

The total number of workers in private enterprises increased 1.2%, reaching 1,802,972 employees by the end of Q2 2025.

Employment growth was led by micro enterprises, up 3.9% to 696,622 workers, followed by large enterprises, up 1.7% to 433,912 workers, and medium enterprises, up 1.2% to 152,827 workers.

Small enterprises saw a 2.6% decline, employing 519,611 workers compared with 533,415 a year earlier.

