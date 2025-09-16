Nama Electricity Distribution Company (NEDC) announced the full resumption of electricity in all areas of Muscat Governorate, after technical teams successfully completed the restoration work.

The Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) also announced the full restoration of electricity to all affected areas in the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

It confirmed there is no truth to the rumors about cyberattacks causing power outages, and preliminary findings indicate that the cause of the incident is a technical malfunction in one of the power generation stations.

According to the official spokesman of the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR), "Such incidents require extensive investigation to determine the precise technical reasons behind them. However, according to the available preliminary data, the incident resulted from a technical malfunction in one of the power generation stations, which naturally led to a sudden power outage, resulting in outages in the network.

APSR will conduct a comprehensive investigation to determine the technical causes that led to this incident. Furthermore, through this investigation, the response of the licensed companies will be evaluated accordingly.

Based on the results of the investigation, APSR will take necessary regulatory measures to hold the licensed companies accountable if any shortcomings are found or proven through the investigation.

He added, "What is also important to us in such incidents and technical investigations is the adoption of appropriate recommendations to avoid recurrence in the future."

While such incidents have happened, the spokesman said that there is nothing to indicate that there are any common factors between the repeated accidents.

"Each accident resulted from different technical reasons and different circumstances, so we would like to emphasize that there are no common factors between the previous accidents," the spokesman said.

It noted that if some subscribers face any challenges in restoring electricity, they can contact the licensed company's call center on number (1011).

Nama Electricity Distribution Company stated that the number of power stations has gone out of service due to reasons related to the power supply.

The specialized teams have been able to restart a number of these stations, while work is underway to complete the return of the remaining stations to service within a short period of time.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

