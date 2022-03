DUBAI- Oman reported a budget surplus of around 18 million rials ($46.88 million) for the month of January, the sultanate's finance ministry said on Twitter on Thursday.

The surplus comes as revenue jumped 85.2% to 803.3 million rials versus a 9.59% rise in the expenditure for the month, according to the ministry.

($1 = 0.3840 Omani rials)

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; writing by Shakeel Ahmad Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)