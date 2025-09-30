MUSCAT: The Oman Tourism Association (OTA) hosted an introductory gathering that brought together leading professionals, investors and stakeholders from across the tourism ecosystem.

The gathering showcased the Association’s mandate, objectives and future outlook, underscoring its role as a unifying platform and a catalyst for sustainable growth in Oman’s tourism sector. The event also witnessed the signing of a cooperation framework agreement with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, alongside a strategic agreement with the Ministry of Labour to establish and operate the Tourism Sector Skills Unit — an initiative aimed at developing national talent and equipping them with the specialised skills required to meet the evolving demands of the tourism market.

Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, highlighted in his address that the ministry regards the Oman Tourism Association as a vital platform representing the tourism sector in all its dimensions, and as a unifying umbrella that brings together stakeholders, institutions, companies and individuals. The Association, he noted, will be instrumental in shaping forward-looking policies, elevating service quality, fulfilling the aspirations of travellers and enhancing the sector’s competitiveness at both the national and international levels.

Underscoring the importance of partnership and integration, the minister extended an open invitation to all stakeholders in the tourism ecosystem, government entities, private sector players, entrepreneurs and tourism advocates to join the Association and play an active role in shaping the future of tourism in the Sultanate of Oman. He further reaffirmed the ministry’s steadfast support and sponsorship of the Association, expressing confidence in a fruitful collaboration that will advance shared ambitions and reinforce Oman’s standing as a world-class tourism destination.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).