MUSCAT: Omani state-owned OMRAN Group’s decision to acquire a stake in UnderTheDoormat Group, a London-based property technology and luxury home-management operator, positions its sizable portfolio of hotel rooms and apartments across Oman for entry into the global rentals market.

UnderTheDoormat’s tech-based business model maximises the value of residential assets by transforming vacant or underutilised properties into professionally managed, high-quality accommodation. For property owners such as OMRAN, this provides a secure revenue stream and the assurance of expert oversight, while guests gain a trusted alternative that combines the flexibility of a private home with the consistency of hotel-grade standards.

Unlike Airbnb’s marketplace model, UnderTheDoormat Group positions itself as a premium hospitality operator, managing luxury homes on behalf of owners with a focus on quality, compliance and consistency. Its proprietary tech platform, TrustedStays, supports this model by connecting accredited short-term rentals with the global distribution system and corporate travel market. Together with UnderTheDoormat’s full-service property management offering and Hospiria, a fully integrated SaaS property management system, the Group covers the entire short-term and flexible rental value chain.

On September 2, 2025, international travel news platform Skift reported that UnderTheDoormat had secured a $7 million funding round led by OMRAN Group, with London-based Smedvig Capital and other existing investors also participating. This latest round brought UnderTheDoormat Group’s total funding to $18 million. The announcement coincided with Omran Group’s 20th anniversary celebrations, underscoring its commitment to global partnerships that advance Oman’s tourism sector.

The investment builds on an earlier collaboration between OMRAN and UnderTheDoormat Group. Ahead of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar in November 2022, Visit Oman — the official B2B gateway for tour operators, travel agents and tourism partners — signed an agreement with UnderTheDoormat to facilitate government-approved short-term rentals in Oman. Under this arrangement, integrated tourism complexes and other licensed hospitality projects were enabled to access the international rental market through UnderTheDoormat’s Hospiria platform, connecting homes, villas and apartments with travellers seeking short-term accommodation via an officially sanctioned channel.

