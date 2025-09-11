Muscat – Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), the sultanate’s executive arm for tourism development, announced on Wednesday that it has acquired a strategic stake in Godoba, an integrated digital travel company operating across Oman and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

This marks OMRAN’s second strategic investment in less than a week. On Monday, the group revealed the acquisition of a stake in the UK-based UnderTheDoormat Group, a leading short-term rental and property technology company.

OMRAN’s investment in Godoba aims to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism sector and to promote digital transformation across the industry.

Godoba offers innovative travel solutions for corporate clients and government entities, providing flexible, competitively priced packages powered by smart tools and integrated services. Its advanced features include connectivity with the national ticketing system Sanad, digital solutions for travel agencies, and customised programmes for corporate travel. Collectively, these services enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of Oman’s travel and tourism ecosystem.

In a press statement, Mundher Mudrik al Moosawi, Director of Business Development at OMRAN Group, said, “OMRAN Group’s investment in Godoba represents a significant step in our strategy to support innovative companies that advance the tourism sector. This partnership allows us to enrich the integrated experience for visitors and provide more seamless and efficient solutions for businesses and government stakeholders. It also reinforces Oman’s position as an attractive destination for tourism and investment, both regionally and internationally.”

Raad Khalifa al Abri, Founder and CEO of Godoba, said, “We are proud to embark on this strategic partnership with OMRAN Group, which provides an important boost for Godoba’s regional and international growth. By combining our technical expertise with OMRAN Group’s vision, we will be able to deliver advanced digital travel solutions. We look forward to this collaboration contributing to the expansion of digital services in target markets, thereby strengthening Oman’s standing as a leading tourist destination.”

He noted that the partnership aims to accelerate digital transformation in the travel and tourism sector by offering tailored solutions for corporate and government clients, while expanding reach across the MENA region. “It will also enhance the customer experience through flexible, seamless, and cost-effective services. This move reflects OMRAN Group’s ongoing commitment to leveraging strategic partnerships and advanced technologies to bolster Oman’s competitiveness in digital tourism.”

OMRAN is committed to developing sustainable and authentic tourism projects, residential communities, and destinations. These initiatives play a key role in driving economic growth and supporting the diversification of Oman’s economy.

The group’s partnerships span a variety of stakeholders, including government bodies, private entities, local communities, and SMEs. This collaborative approach ensures initiatives positively impact the environment, social fabric, and local economy, while preserving Oman’s rich cultural heritage and natural assets.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

