Muscat – Omantel Group’s net profit surged by 46.2% to RO161.1mn in the first half of 2025, compared with RO110.2mn in the corresponding period of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by positive EBITDA performance across all operations and higher investment income, Omantel said in its financial report submitted to the Muscat Stock Exchange.

Net profit attributable to the company’s shareholders for the first six months of 2025 stood at RO34.9mn, up 25.5% from RO27.8mn in the same period of 2024.

Omantel Group’s revenue for the six months ended June 2025 reached RO1.609bn, compared with RO1.469bn in the first half of 2024, representing a 9.5% increase. The group’s consolidated revenue includes Zain Group revenues which accounted for RO1.341bn.

‘Group revenue increased across all operations, with growth recorded in Oman (8%), Sudan (97%), Iraq (16%), Bahrain (7%), Jordan (7%) and Saudi Arabia (5%),’ Omantel noted in its report.

‘In the first half of 2025, the region’s telecommunications sector experienced continued strong momentum in its transition towards smart solutions and emerging technologies, fuelled by growing demand for integrated connectivity, cloud computing and AI-driven services. Amid intensifying competition and a regional drive to diversify business models, Omantel Group continued to take bold strategic steps to reinforce its position as a leading player in this evolving landscape, both in Oman and across the region,’ the company said.

Omantel Group’s total expenses (including depreciation) rose to RO1.372bn from RO1.273bn in the corresponding period of 2024, an increase of 7.7%.

Domestic performance

Omantel’s domestic revenue increased by 8% to RO321.3mn in the first half of 2025, compared with RO297.7mn in the same period of 2024.

The company said the year-on-year domestic revenue increase of RO23.6mn was mainly driven by strong growth in telco revenues, which rose by RO14.3mn, supported by robust performance across multiple segments. This included an increase in fixed revenues by RO2.4mn, device revenues by RO6.1mn and wholesale revenues by RO5.8mn.

In addition, revenues from smart solutions rose by RO6.3mn, while hosting and cloud-related services contributed a further RO2.6mn.

Net profit attributable to Omantel shareholders for the first half of 2025 stood at RO34.7mn, compared with RO38.9mn in the same period of 2024.

The company reported that its domestic EBITDA increased by RO2.7mn in the first half of 2025, supported by stronger gross margins resulting from top-line growth and a reduction in royalty rates on mobile services from 12% to 10%.

‘Net profit decreased by RO4.1mn due to higher depreciation costs of RO5.4mn, reflecting increased investment in networks and digital channels to enhance customer experience. Additional investments undertaken as part of the Tech Co strategy also contributed to higher capital expenditure and depreciation charges,’ Omantel stated.

Omantel’s total domestic mobile subscriber base as of June 30, 2025 was 3.8mn (including mobile resellers), compared with 3.1mn in the corresponding period of 2024, driven by growth in post-paid mobile connections, particularly M2M SIMs.

The company’s domestic mobile market share (excluding mobile resellers) stood at 40.3% as of June 2025, while its fixed broadband market share was 54.6%.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

