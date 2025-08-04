MUSCAT - The Oman Investment Authority (OIA) has pumped over RO 7 billion into the state budget to continue the role initiated by the State General Reserve Fund since 2016. Other contributions include enhancing investor confidence, improving the investment climate in Oman, and reducing companies’ debt by 47% by the end of 2024.

Details about OIA’s major contributions to the national economy over the past five years have been highlighted in an interview by Sultan al Habsi, Chairman of OIA’s Board, in the latest edition of Enjaz & Eejaz, OIA’s quarterly bulletin. Al Habsi also discussed the dual financial and economic impact of the National Development Fund (NDF), which spent over RO 8.8 billion since its establishment. Its financial importance lies in enhancing financial stability, reducing the state’s budgetary burden, and stimulating national economic activity.

Economically, it is strategically aligned with Oman Vision 2040 as these projects focus on high-impact sectors, helping diversify the productive base, generate local employment, and strengthen supply chains. In the same interview, Al Habsi clarified the Board’s role in steering investment decisions and ensuring long-term financial sustainability.

The Board is tasked with approving OIA’s vision and strategy, overseeing major investment decisions, asset allocation, policy approval, and its companies’ governance, ensuring, as he described, that OIA remains “a trusted custodian of Oman’s wealth, investing for present and future generations in alignment with Oman’s national interests.”

Recognising its national responsibility to contribute to development and achieve the goals of Oman Vision 2040, OIA highlighted its “National Agenda”, a set of development-oriented commitments including attracting foreign investment, reducing its companies’ debt, developing human capital, maximising local content, and supporting the national digital transformation journey. OIA has made tangible progress toward these goals. In 2024 alone, the NDF and FFO attracted more than RO 3.3 billion in foreign investments, while the divestment programme drew over RO 1.5 billion.

OIA also cut debt by more than RO 2.5 billion by the end of 2024. It prioritised human capital development through initiatives like the ‘Nomou’ and ‘Mu’tamad’ programmes, positioning people as drivers of growth. It also focused on maximising local content, issuing policies and guiding its companies to adopt and enhance local content practices. Programmes like the ‘Vendor Development Program’ helped develop 58 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) between 2023 and 2024, in addition to initiatives such as the ‘Mandatory list’, ‘Ring Fencing’, and the ‘Qimam’ Hackathon. These efforts led to an increase in SME spending to RO 265.5 million in 2024.

On the digital transformation front, OIA aligned its internal digital strategy with the national plan under Oman Vision 2040.

