Muscat: The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) will host, on Sunday 14 September, a forum titled ‘Arbitration in Banking, Insurance and Finance Contracts’ in cooperation with the Oman Commercial Arbitration Centre, under the patronage of Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Saeedi, Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, at Grand Hormuz Hotel in Muscat.

On Tuesday 16 September, OCCI will host a forum on ‘Leadership and Management Development’ under the patronage of Sayyid Luay bin Ghalib bin Khalid Al Said at W Muscat Hotel.

Both events form part of OCCI’s strategic directions, aligned with Oman Vision 2040, aimed at improving the business environment and broadening the base of economic diversification.

The Arbitration in Banking, Insurance and Finance Contracts forum will highlight the role of arbitration in resolving disputes related to financial, banking, and insurance contracts.

Arbitration is regarded as a key tool for creating a safe and transparent investment climate, strengthening competitiveness, and enhancing Oman’s standing in international ease-of-doing-business indices.

It also supports the private sector by giving entrepreneurs and legal professionals access to global best practices in dispute resolution, helping to reduce costs, protect commercial interests, and foster institutional partnerships that serve the business environment.

The Leadership and Management Development forum will bring together a select group of experts and business leaders from Oman and abroad.

It is designed to enhance leadership and management skills of entrepreneurs, executives, decision-makers, and HR professionals. The forum will focus on training in new strategies and techniques, developing leadership capacity, strengthening managerial efficiency, and exploring the latest global trends.

The forum will feature working papers on inspiring leadership in a rapidly changing world, crisis management, personal empowerment, internal change, and self-leadership.

It will also include a panel discussion with leaders and executives on inspiring leadership, alongside an interactive dialogue on the challenges and opportunities facing leadership and management today.

