Muscat – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources inaugurated a marina project in Khor al Hajar, Ras al Hadd on Tuesday with support from Oman LNG. The ceremony was held under the patronage of H E Yaqub bin Khalfan al Busaidi, Undersecretary for Fisheries in the ministry.

Saeed bin Juma al Araimi, Director of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources Department in Ras al Hadd, said the wilayat is among the most important hubs for fish production in the governorate. He noted that the marina will enhance the fisheries sector, ease boat movement, and encourage investment and marine tourism as part of sustainable local development.

Bassem bin Nasser al Batashi, Director of the Sustainable Development Department at Oman LNG Development Foundation, said the RO250,000 project included geological studies, site preparation, rock removal, construction of a breakwater and boat ramp, as well as eco-friendly features.

He added that the marina will provide a safe and efficient docking space in deep waters, reduce risks for fishermen and improve the efficiency of daily operations.

The facility comprises a 100m breakwater, 12m-wide boat ramp, paved platform and renewable energy-powered lighting. The inauguration included a presentation on the project’s features and its expected contribution to fisheries, the local economy and marine tourism.

