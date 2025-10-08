Muscat – Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) signed 11 agreements on Tuesday to instal street and building signs across the sultanate as part of the National Addressing Project, with total investment exceeding RO1.3mn.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the fifth edition of the Home and Building Expo, held as part of Urban October celebrations. The signage initiative aims to establish a standardised system that enhances accessibility, improves site identification, and supports digital transformation and geographic information services (GIS) across governorates.

The agreements were signed on behalf of the ministry by H E Dr Mohammed bin Ali al Mutawa, Undersecretary for Urban Planning.

Haitham bin Saeed al Badi, Director of the National Addressing Project at MHUP, said the initiative marks a key step in standarising the national addressing system, integrating spatial infrastructure with the government’s broader digital transformation agenda. “This project represents a strategic move towards implementing a unified national framework for geographical names and addresses, which will facilitate identifying and reaching locations and enhance the efficiency of spatial services at the governorate level,” he said.

Badi added that the unified system will serve as a major enabler for developing smart city services and improving quality of life in urban areas. The project will also support essential services such as civil defence, ambulance, delivery and postal operations by ensuring more accurate digital mapping and faster response times.

Badi noted that the agreements reflect the ministry’s commitment to linking technical initiatives with national platforms that bring together development partners from both the public and private sectors. He described the National Addressing Project as a major step forward in managing spatial data and enabling decision-making processes for government entities, investors and citizens alike.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

