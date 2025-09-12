Muscat: Migration of electricity consumers from the postpaid to the prepaid system has been made seamless by the Nama Electricity Distribution Company (NEDC).

Speaking on the sidelines of Comex 2025, officials said there will be no need for customers to install a separate or new meter for the prepaid system, as with the new smart ones, they can make a switch within the same device.

Additionally, for the benefit of Nama prepaid electricity customers who recharge or top up their accounts through the mobile app or online, the amount will be automatically added to their accounts. "There will be no need to feed the PIN manually to the prepaid meter. Also, the balance can be checked online at any time and from anywhere."

Among other things, Nama also announced the introduction of a domestic solar system to the grid through smart meters.

Also, new subscribers can get their electricity supply activated in seconds without human intervention.

The rollout of smart electricity meters across the Sultanate of Oman crossed the 75 per cent mark at the end of 2024, according to NEDC.

The pace of smart meters by NEDC surged from 244,088 meters in 2021 to 1,008,958 meters in 2024.

