Muscat – Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) announced a series of initiatives to accelerate growth of the cybersecurity industry on Wednesday, unveiled at the Hadatha Cybersecurity Forum held during COMEX 2025.

The event was under the patronage of H E Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, and attended by senior officials and cybersecurity experts.

MTCIT launched the beta version of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Centre website, developed with Ministry of Economy and World Economic Forum. It also officially rolled out the national digital trust project ‘Thiqa’, which offers services including digital identity, e-signature and digital seal to support secure digital transactions in Oman.

Several agreements were signed on the sidelines of the forum. These include a cooperation pact with the international body CREST to help Omani cybersecurity firms gain training and certification, and an agreement with Middle East College to establish a Hadatha Centre for Cybersecurity. The centre will back innovators, entrepreneurs, investors and academics seeking new economic opportunities in the field.

Bader bin Ali al Salhi, Director General of National Centre for Information Security and head of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Centre, said the initiatives are part of Oman’s broader plans to develop a digital economy. “The National Cybersecurity Industry Programme – or Hadatha – forms a cornerstone of the National Digital Economy Programme, playing a pivotal role in enhancing digital infrastructure, building customer trust, ensuring safe and sustainable growth, and opening investment opportunities both locally and globally,” Salhi said.

He explained that the Hadatha forum focuses on three areas: investing in the development of a strong national cybersecurity industry, adhering to international standards in providing solutions and services, and strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Salhi highlighted how emerging technologies are reshaping the market. “The market value of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity has already exceeded US$25bn and is expected to reach US$60bn by 2028. Cloud cybersecurity spending stands at over US$14bn, projected to rise to US$18bn by 2034, while blockchain applications in cybersecurity have reached US$2.5bn with an annual growth rate of over 28%.”

According to Salhi, Hadatha has delivered tangible results. Oman now ranks among the top tier countries in the International Telecommunication Union’s Global Cybersecurity Index. The programme has also led to the establishment of cybersecurity centres at Sultan Qaboos University and the University of Technology and Applied Sciences, as well as the launch of the world’s first Cybersecurity Industry Observatory to support data-driven decision-making.

In addition, five new cybersecurity companies have been established, 17 local products developed, six investment opportunities identified, 11 local firms accredited for service assessment, and three national companies recognised internationally for meeting global standards.

The forum also hosted panel discussions on investment opportunities in the cybersecurity sector and the challenges faced by national companies. A roundtable session brought together investors and decision-makers to discuss how to position Oman as a regional hub for this fast-growing industry.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

