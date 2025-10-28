MUSCAT: The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) has announced the upcoming edition of its flagship Chairman’s Dialogue, to be held on November 10, 2025, under the theme “Maximising Finance for Development”.

Hosted by Mohammed bin Mahfoodh al Ardhi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MSX, the session will feature Wendy Werner, Country Manager of the World Bank Group for the Sultanate of Oman, as the guest speaker.

The event will be conducted in a hybrid format, welcoming distinguished guests to the physical venue and streaming it live online to broaden public engagement and access.

Wendy Werner leads the World Bank Group’s engagement across the World Bank (IBRD/IDA), IFC and MIGA. In this role, she oversees initiatives that advance sustainability, promote private-sector development and drive economic diversification in Oman.

She possesses over 20 years of experience leading development and investment projects in emerging markets globally and has previously headed IFC’s operations across India, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.

Speaking about the initiative, Mohammed Mahfoodh al Ardhi said, “The Chairman’s Dialogue is a platform for connecting global expertise with national priorities. Each session allows us to explore ideas that can shape Oman’s economic future and strengthen the role of the capital market in the nation’s sustainable development.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).